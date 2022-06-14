ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Hong Kong's landmark Jumbo floating restaurant towed away

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cdvvt_0gA3KqyF00

A landmark floating restaurant that fed Cantonese cuisine and seafood to Queen Elizabeth II , Tom Cruise and millions of other diners was towed from the Hong Kong harborfront Tuesday after being closed by the pandemic.

The parent company of Jumbo Floating Restaurant couldn’t find a new owner and lacked funds to maintain it after months of COVID-19 restrictions.

The massive floating restaurant designed like a Chinese imperial palace on Aberdeen Harbour was known for its Cantonese cuisine and seafood dishes. It received over 30 million guests since its establishment in 1976.

But Jumbo Floating Restaurant was forced to close in 2020 due to the pandemic, and all staff were laid off. Parent company Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said it had become a financial burden to shareholders, as millions of Hong Kong dollars were spent on inspection and maintenance of the floating restaurant every year even though the restaurant was not in operation.

“We do not foresee that (Jumbo Floating Restaurant) can resume business in the immediate future,” the company said. It said potential deals to keep the restaurant open were thwarted by the high operating costs.

Tugboats towed the restaurant away Tuesday but it wasn't clear where it will berth next. The company planned to move it to a lower-cost site where maintenance could still be conducted.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had previously rejected suggestions to bail out the restaurant, despite calls from lawmakers to preserve the iconic landmark.

Lam said last month that the government had no plans to invest taxpayers’ money into the restaurant as the government was “not good” at running such premises, despite calls from lawmakers to preserve the restaurant.

Some Hong Kong residents recalled the heyday of Jumbo Kingdom, and expressed disappointment in seeing the restaurant go. It was famed for its lavish banquet meals, with dishes such as roasted suckling pig, lobster and double-boiled bird’s nest, a Chinese delicacy.

Wong Chi-wah, a boat operator in Aberdeen Harbour, said that in the glory days of the Jumbo Kingdom in the 1990s, flocks of Japanese tourists would visit the restaurants.

“The streets were full of parked vehicles as visitors arrived in big groups,” he said.

Encore Sin, 71, said Hong Kong was losing something unique.

“If the restaurant leaves today, there is definitely a sense of loss, not just for people who live around this area but for the whole of Hong Kong,” said Sin.

“Over the past few decades, I’ve been to many places around the world to take photographs, but where else in the world are there such floating restaurants? I don’t think there are any left.”

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

China Launches Futuristic Aircraft Carrier Fujian Designed to Rival U.S. Warships

In a move that will have some Western admirals feeling a little seasick, China launched its brand new aircraft carrier near Shanghai on Friday. The vessel Fujian is considered a major breakthrough for the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s range and power, with its capabilities expected to rival those of the most advanced carriers in the West. “This is an important milestone for China’s military-industrial complex,” Ridzwan Rahmat, an analyst at defense intelligence company Jane’s, told the Associated Press. “This ability to construct a very complex warship from the ground up will inevitably result in various spinoffs and benefits for the Chinese shipbuilding industry.” Chinese state media said the Fujian has a fully loaded displacement on 80,000 tons—but U.S. analysts say it’s actually closer to 100,000, similar to American carriers. The warship is also uses an electromagnetic catapult launch system like one first designed by the U.S. Navy.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Carrie Lam
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floating Restaurant#Jumbo#Hong Kong Residents#Food Drink#Cantonese#Chinese
americanmilitarynews.com

Philippines protests new Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Philippines said Thursday it had filed a new diplomatic protest against Beijing over the alleged return of a massive Chinese fleet operating “illegally” around Whitsun Reef, within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.
ADVOCACY
inputmag.com

Japan hopes huge underwater turbine will supply most of country's energy

Japan is turning to the ocean in a bid to augment its renewable energy production using a 330-ton turbine that harnesses the power of deep-sea currents. Called “Kairyu,” the plan is to build a 100-kilowatt-class generator that transforms Japan’s clean energy supply. If all goes well, Tokyo-based company, IHI Corp, hopes to generate energy with the system in the 2030s. Wind varies, and the sun sets, but deep-sea currents provide steady streams of renewable energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

China, Cambodia break ground on port, dismiss US concerns

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Chinese and Cambodian officials broke ground Wednesday on a contentious naval port expansion project, dismissing American concerns it could provide Beijing with a strategically important military outpost on the Gulf of Thailand. Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Banh, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Send an international maritime flotilla through the Taiwan Strait

China is upping the ante against Taiwan and democracies the world over. Beijing confirmed on Monday that it now asserts formal sovereignty over the entirety of the Taiwan Strait, an area of largely international waters that separates Taiwan from China. While Beijing's assertion has no credible legal foundation, the ruling Communist Party hopes it will deter the United States and other nations from sending warships through the Taiwan Strait. Discouraging those transits has taken on added concern in Beijing in light of the Biden administration's moves to deter a prospective Chinese invasion of the island democracy.
POLITICS
AFP

'Life goes on' for unfazed Taiwanese on frontline islands

Since moving from Taiwan's capital to the outlying Penghu islands for the peace and the fishing 11 years ago, Lin Chih-cheng has grown accustomed to the roar of Chinese fighter jets puncturing the lull of the surf. A former coastguard, the 29-year-old was based in the South China Sea's contested Spratly Islands when a "3000-tonne Chinese coastguard ship was circling our island with their big guns pointing at us". 
POLITICS
WWD

Galeries Lafayette Abandons Guiyang, Opens in Chongqing Tallest Building

Click here to read the full article. Galeries Lafayette plans to enter the burgeoning southwest Chinese market with its first boutique concept store in Chongqing this December. The company signed a lease with Chongqing 100 Mall, located in International Land-Sea Center, which is set to become the city’s tallest building. The French department store operator’s Chongqing store will total 48,438 square feet.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo]Yu Prize Award Ceremony in Shanghai It said this will be “a differentiated Galeries Lafayette project complementary to the targeted accessible brand mix” to fit...
RETAIL
The Independent

The Independent

699K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy