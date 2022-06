NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Young rowers excel at competition, head to national event. The differences and commonalities shared by Buddhism and secular humanism will be probed by Zen Buddhist Monk Shim Bo, when Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC) convene at Sherwood Island State Park Covered Pavilion (I-95 exit 18 in Westport) from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday June 13, according to a news release. Shim Bo is Abbot and Spiritual Director of White Lotus Haven Zen of Connecticut. He will speak about Buddha, engage in a dialogue, and lead a brief introductory Zen meditation. Public attendance is welcome; register at Buddhist meditation and humanism, Mon, Jun 13, 2022, 5:30 p.m.| Meetup. A video of the meeting will be recorded and posted later at Home | Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (hffcct.org)

NORWALK, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO