Young athlete's leg doubles in size due to rare condition

A woman has a left leg with more than double the size of her right one due to lymphedema.

This rare condition is caused by excess fluid collects in tissues and creates swelling and the limb can even leak fluid if she gets a tiny cut.

Didi Okoh is now in the process of classifying to be a para-athlete.

“ Athletics is my passion, and I didn’t want to let my condition control my life. I try my best to just get on with things and not be defined by it,” she said.

