Coxsackie-Athens school to host fireworks July 3
COXSACKIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Village of Coxsackie Mayor Mark Evans said Monday that the Village will again have a large fireworks display at the Coxsackie-Athens School on July 3. Mayor Evans said the turnout for 2021's event was huge, and the feedback he received was that the school was a great location to hold fireworks.
He went on the thank the Coxsackie-Athens School District for letting them use the school grounds for the celebration. Fireworks will be held at dusk on Sunday, July 3- don't be a day late on the Fourth!
