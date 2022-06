It’s hard to think of a DeFi protocol that’s been around for 5 years and done $7 billion worth of transactions as unheralded and underrated. And yet, that’s what Kyber Network is. Many people are not familiar with them and their services despite doing these huge numbers. But you’ve probably used their services without even knowing it. Let’s take a look at what Kyber offers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO