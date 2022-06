The Maine CDC is encouraging parents to watch their kids for symptoms after a child was diagnosed with hepatitis with no known cause. The only thing scarier than having a sick child is not knowing how they were exposed to the illness. That's what one Maine family is dealing with after their child was confirmed to have hepatitis. While the child is recovering after being hospitalized for severe liver illness, health officials with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention have been unable to determine how the child was infected. This case is similar to instances in other states where children have mysteriously contracted hepatitis and has health officials concerned.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO