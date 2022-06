The race for the NL MVP is heating up with Paul Goldschmidt and Manny Machado are neck-and-neck at the moment. While the AL MVP race looks to be Aaron Judge and everyone else, the chase for the NL MVP is much tighter. At the moment, it would about to be between St. Louis Cardinals‘ first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and San Diego Padres‘ third baseman Manny Machado.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO