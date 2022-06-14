Princess Diana Death Documentary Sells Wide for Content Kings, Silverlining – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article.

DOCUMENTARIES

U.K. TV producer Content Kings and production finance broker and distribution agent Silverlining Rights have revealed a raft of international pre-sales for “Diana: The Ultimate Truth” (1×60’), a documentary which investigates the circumstances leading up to the death of Diana, Princess of Wales , 25 years ago. Despite a verdict of unlawful killing and two police investigations into the devastating crash, many questions around what happened, and who is responsible, remain. The documentary follows journalist Mark Williams-Thomas whose investigation includes interviews with security experts; forensic crash investigators and photographers at the Metropolitan Police who investigated the fatal car crash; and a new witness to the crash – all speaking for the first time – along with close friends of Princess Diana , and individuals caught up in her infamous BBC Panorama interview.

The documentary has been pre-sold to Reelz (U.S.), Paramount+ (U.K.), Foxtel’s Fox Docos (Australia), TV2 (Denmark), RTL Deutschland (Germany), Movistar (Spain), Talpa Networks (Netherlands), CBC Gem (Canada), DPG (Belgium), W9 (France), HSCC’s Channel Hot8 (Israel), and PCCW’s Now TV (Hong Kong), ahead of its launch this summer.

Meanwhile, HBO Documentary Films is in production on a feature documentary exploring the life and career of Donyale Luna , one of the first Black supermodels who featured on the covers of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar in Europe, directed by Nailah Jefferson (“Vanishing Pearls: The Oystermen of Pointe a la Hache”), with the Oscar and Emmy-winning team at Lightbox (HBO’s “Tina” and “Whitney,” “LA 92”) and Jeff Friday Media (HBO’s “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn”). Born Peggy Anne Freeman in Detroit, during her modeling career Luna would become the muse of some of the foremost photographers of the 20th century.

The film is the second project from the initiative created jointly by Lightbox and American Black Film Festival to foster diversity in documentary filmmaking and discover and support emerging African American directing talent, after “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn,” directed by Muta’Ali Muhammad .

The documentary is produced by Melissa Kramer and Isoul Hussein Harris, and co-produced by Melanie Sharee. Executive producers are Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn, and Jeff Friday.

FESTIVAL

U.K. film exhibition company We Are Parable and Kenya’s Manyatta Screenings are producing Love Letters To Cinema , a month-long hybrid event taking place in July across London and Bristol in the U.K. and Nairobi and Laikipia in Kenya. The companies, along with filmmaker Wanjeri Gakuru , have curated a series of short films that establish a conversation between Britain, Kenya and the wider East African region. The inaugural season will feature seven films: “A Birthday Party” (Victoria Thomas, U.K, 2021); “Appreciation” (Tomisin Adepeju, U.K., 2018); “Bukikakkono” (“Facing North”) (Tukei Peter Muhumuza, Uganda, 2018); “I Had To Bury Cucu” (Philippa Ndisi-Herrmann, Kenya, 2018); “Lock Off” (Akwasi Poku, UK, 2021); “Love & Brain” (Semagngeta Aychiluhem, Ethiopia, 2020); and “Tithes & Offerings” (Tony Koros, Kenya, 2018).

In addition to in-person screenings, exhibitions will showcase key elements from each film, from shot lists and scripts to props and storyboards. After the physical events, the films will be available to watch online worldwide via We Are Parable’s VOD platform from July 25-31. The season will also feature podcasts with filmmakers from the program. Love Letters To Cinema is funded by the British Council and venue partners include Unseen Nairobi , Tafaria Castle & Center for the Arts and Rich Mix .