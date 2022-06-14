Local musician Matt Lomeo seeing stars in California, plans album release June 24

It’s a story as old as Hollywood: talented performer leaves his small town for the big city, makes himself a rep and cuts a record that makes him famous.

Except that, in Matt Lomeo’s case, it’s not a screenplay, it’s real life.

Local harmonica player/vocalist Lomeo relocated to Los Angeles, and seemingly in no time at all, found himself at the center of the legendary music scene, hosting the Tuesday night jam at Ireland’s 32 Pub, one of the premier Americana hangouts in Southern California.

The only thing missing was the hit record. Well, that may be about to change.

As you might expect, there’s a healthy helping of hardcore blues, but the record is a diverse exploration of numerous genres, including country, Americana, classic Motown and R&B, Philly soul and even a taste of the torch singers of the great American songbook. Produced by Grammy-nominee Terry Wilson, “When You Call” boasts clever lyrics, catchy hooks, soulful vocals and tight improvisations.

The contributions of respected sidemen and session players – including guitarist Billy Watts; ex-J.J. Cale drummer James Cruce; former Delbert McClinton bandleader Kevin McKendree on B3; and producer Wilson, who added bass, vocals, keys and guitar parts – make this album something special. Adding to the old-time soul vibe are the sparse horn arrangements of Darrell Leonard, as well as a tasteful sax solo by Syracuse native Paulie Cerra.

But make no mistake, this is Lomeo’s show. His expressive harp playing mimics sax lines, unobtrusive but essential, and his solos are creative and imaginative, expanding boundaries while still staying true to the blues roots. And his vocals pay tribute to his influences, but remain uniquely his own.

Standout tunes include the country-tinged “One More 1&1”; the blues-pop-soul hybrid “Accepting Applications”; and the title track, co-written with producer Wilson. But the fact is, there isn’t a bad tune on there.

All in all, a bit of a leap from his start as a 9-year-old prodigy playing Utica Monday Nite at the bandshell in Steuben Park. And while he admits he doesn’t get back to Utica as often as he’d like, with the release of this recording, that may be changing.

“With the album now coming out, I can see the demand, and I am considering putting together a fall tour of CNY,” Lomeo says. “I am very grateful to the live music fans of CNY. They did a lot to nourish me and they continue to do that for so many other talented musicians that play in the area. I am proud to come from a very rich and supportive musical scene in the Mohawk Valley, and in turn I hope that the Mohawk Valley will be proud of this work that I have completed.”

If you can’t wait for the East Coast tour, the album will be available on all the popular streaming platforms, or visit mattlomeo.com to obtain the physical CD.