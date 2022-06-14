ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Man injured in Hartford shooting on Orange Street

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Jc6A_0gA3HIVW00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Hartford Police Department responded to 31 Orange St. just after 1:30 a.m. and found a male in his forties suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was alert and conscious at the scene and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone with information to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

Stay alert for news updates with WTNH in the News 8 app

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Neighbors of Bridgeport boy burned release video of incident

Editor’s Note: News 8 is not releasing the entire surveillance video due to the graphic content as the boy is seen being burned. BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Neighbors of a boy who was severely burned in Bridgeport in April released a video of the incident. The video shows kids playing in a backyard with gasoline. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Two juveniles seriously injured in Bridgeport hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juveniles were seriously injured during a hit-and-run in Bridgeport on Wednesday night, police said. The Bridgeport Police Department responded to calls of a serious crash on Kossuth Street near Berkshire Avenue around 5:45 p.m. and found that a pickup truck struck two juveniles on a scooter. The driver and car […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Hamden man charged with illegal firearm possession

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven and Hamden police arrested a man for the criminal possession of a firearm on Friday. Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Mill Rock Road in regards to an ongoing criminal investigation. During the investigation, a man allegedly threw a loaded firearm out of a window, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
FOX 61

Deadly assault investigated by Hartford Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 54-year-old man was found dead after what police believe was a deadly assault Wednesday afternoon behind a home on Martin Street. Brian Knighton, 54, who lived in the home, was found around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He had been assaulted according to investigators from the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Several people shot in two New Haven shootings

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two shootings, one of them deadly, are under investigation by New Haven police. According to police, officers were called to Starr Street near Winchester Avenue after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Neighbors and police say the homicide scene is a known trouble spot.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Naugatuck man hit infant in head for not drinking formula

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man faces multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted an infant for not drinking formula. Naugatuck police said Steven Elliott, 39, became angry when the infant didn’t drink his bottle of formula. Police said Elliott told them he struck the victim in the head with the bottle of formula three […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Police officer injured in South Windsor crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A police officer was injured after crashing into a pole in South Windsor, according to police. The South Windsor Police Department responded to the crash on Ellington Road around 3 a.m. The officer was transported to Hartford Hospital as a precaution. Ellington Road is closed at Chapel Street coming from […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Hartford police treating suspicious death on Martin Street as homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a suspicious death on Martin Street as a homicide as of Wednesday evening. Around 4:30 in the afternoon officers responded to the report of a suspicious death at a home on Main Street. Police began conducting an investigation and learned the body was found in a state […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Norwich man arrested after striking home, fleeing scene

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man was arrested after his car crashed into the front porch of a home in the city on Wednesday night and he fled from the scene, police said. The Norwich Police Department responded to calls of a car collision into a home on Boswell Avenue, and one witness said […]
NORWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

Emotional witness IDs Windsor man as shooter

A man who was seriously injured in a September 2017 shooting on Albany Avenue in Hartford gave emotional testimony Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court, identifying Latroy Johnson as the man who wounded him and killed two of his friends. Kiwan Smith, now 37, said Johnson, 45, of Hope Circle in...
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Bristol woman safely returns home after missing: police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police announced that a woman who went missing under what they called “unusual” circumstances has been found. Police said 61-year-old Debra Therrien had been safely located and returned to home as of 3:30 a.m. Friday. On Thursday, she did not show up for work and her car and personal possessions […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford man celebrates family on Juneteenth

New Haven is seeing an increase in violence including shootings. Community members are trying to bring change. Accused family speaks out after boy from Bridgeport burned. Two teens killed in East Hartford home invasion attempt. Updated: 7 hours ago. Salem Valley Farms has advanced to the next round in the...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

PHOTOS: Hartford police search for suspect of fatal hit-and-run

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police released photos of the vehicle they said is suspected in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 62-year-old man late Saturday. Police are searching for a grey Infiniti I30 they said fled from the corner of Albany Avenue and Garden Street in Hartford after hitting 62-year-old Rafael Ortiz.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy