Dangerous heat this week

Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Severe weather that hit Northeast Ohio early Tuesday morning has moved out.

Cloud cover will linger through at least noon then gradual sun this afternoon.

Heating up! Temperatures climb above average the week. The hottest day of the week is Wednesday; Heat index climbs to above 100 degrees!

A heat advisory is issued for several counties from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

