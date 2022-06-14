Dangerous heat this week
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Severe weather that hit Northeast Ohio early Tuesday morning has moved out.
Cloud cover will linger through at least noon then gradual sun this afternoon.
Heating up! Temperatures climb above average the week. The hottest day of the week is Wednesday; Heat index climbs to above 100 degrees!
A heat advisory is issued for several counties from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
