One dead in shooting involving regional SWAT team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died Tuesday morning after a shooting involving a member of the Central Texas Regional SWAT team at a north Austin hotel.

According to Cedar Park Police, the team had executed a search warrant from the Cedar Park organized crime unit at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on North Lamar Boulevard near Rundberg Lane at 12:30 a.m.

Police said when the team entered, one member of the team ‘discharged a weapon’. Cedar Park PD did not specify which weapon or the person who discharged it.

Austin Travis County EMS tells KXAN one person died at the scene of gunshot wounds and a second person was taken to the hospital. The second person did not have gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

According to the Cedar Park Police website, the Central Texas Regional SWAT team is made of up of the Cedar Park Police Department, the Leander Police Department, and the Georgetown Police Department.

The city of Leander told KXAN it had no comment as of Tuesday morning. Georgetown Police told KXAN none of their officers fired weapons during the shooting.

The SWAT team was established in 2014.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.