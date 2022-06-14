Police: 71-year-old woman killed in West Babylon house fire

Six fire departments responded to a fatal house fire in West Babylon early Tuesday, police say.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Little East Neck Road.

Police say a 71-year-old woman died in the fire. The woman and her daughter lived on the second floor of the home. The daughter was also taken to the hospital.

Another family that lived downstairs made it out of the home safely. Their son realized the woman who lives upstairs was still inside.

The daughter of the 71-year-old woman was outside on the lawn screaming for help.

"She was sitting on the front lawn screaming, she basically could not get the mother out because the smoke was so bad," a neighbor said.

Suffolk County Police Lt. Kevin Beyer says the mother had health issues and was in bed. He says it appears the fire started in her room, and she wasn't able to escape.

All occupants of the house have been left homeless by the fire.

Police have not released the name of the victim. The cause of the fire is under investigation.