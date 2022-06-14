ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

New mural coming to downtown La Crosse parking ramp

By Brad Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA another mural will be going up soon on a downtown La Crosse parking ramp. The Board of Public Works approved Monday...

Comments / 1

La Crosse park department may set policy on how many memorials to put in parks

Are there too many memorials being placed in La Crosse’s public parks? The city park board could work out a policy for deciding what objects to display on public park land. La Crosse park director Jay Odegaard says sometimes the demand to have memorials outweighs the amount of space available for statues or other landmarks.
LA CROSSE, WI
Free Community Juneteenth Celebration this Saturday in Riverside Park

La Crosse’s annual Juneteenth celebration aims to unite all members of the community in celebration of Black Americans. The festival is put on by volunteers, donors, and local nonprofits Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge, Hope ReStores, Enduring Families Project, and Black Student Leaders. This year’s celebration is Saturday, noon...
LA CROSSE, WI
La Crosse needs to work harder to be pedestrian friendly

Work is finally underway on the reconstruction of La Crosse Street. This is a project that has been on the DOT’s planning list for some 20 years. Part of the project will include more safety features for pedestrians including flashing lights and safer crossings. That is long overdue. No doubt the reconstruction of South Avenue will see that street providing more protections for pedestrians. But the city of La Crosse really isn’t all that pedestrian friendly. Many of the white lines to denote pedestrian crossings are so worn they are practically invisible to drivers and don’t offer much protection to those crossing the street. At the busy intersection of Fourth and King streets, workers tore up the street for some repairs nearly a year ago, but never bothered to repaint the crosswalks. There are no white lines to alert drivers to slow down. Good luck getting drivers to slow down there. It shouldn’t take that long to put a few strips of paint down there. And while they’re at it, they should examine all of the major crosswalks in the city to see if they too need a fresh coat of paint. La Crosse Street will be safer when the current work is done, but the city shouldn’t wait until the state decides it is time to redo a road before making sure the crosswalks are visible.
LA CROSSE, WI
Walk against elder abuse draws residents to La Crosse’s Riverside Park

Abusive behavior toward senior citizens is getting attention in La Crosse and around the world. Wednesday, June 15, was World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. La Crosse County hosted its first “Awareness Walk” event for the occasion at Riverside Park. Cheryl Neubauer from the county’s Aging Disability and Resource...
LA CROSSE, WI
Traffic delays Thursday morning around Clinton Street bridge in La Crosse

Traffic delays could happen for those going to and from French Island on Thursday morning. Starting at 8 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be inspecting the Clinton Street bridge. The city of La Crosse noted the inspection will involve the use of an under-bridge inspection truck operated from...
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers tours damage from EF-1 tornado in Mauston area

MAUSTON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday toured the damage left behind after an EF-1 tornado tore through parts of the Mauston area earlier this week. Evers toured the Kountry Aire Estates mobile home park in Mauston, which saw some of the worst damage in the small Juneau County community. The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed the...
MAUSTON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DNR investigating fatal boating crash in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal boating crash that took place in La Crosse County Tuesday afternoon. The DNR said that at 1:29 p.m. June 14, two personal watercraft were involved in the incident in the west channel of the Mississippi River that left one person, a West Salem High School student, dead.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

DNR policy board reversal welcome news for French Island residents

It is a rare occurrence, so it is worthy of note. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has decided not to stand in the way of Governor Tony Evers. Evers sought to control pollution from what are called forever chemicals by placing limits on the amount of the chemicals allowed in our groundwater, surface water and drinking water. The DNR had recommended limits on certain chemicals in our groundwater, but the conservative majority refused to establish an allowable amount of chemicals for most of the state’s drinking water. As a result, people on French Island and many other locations in the state continue to drink bottled water because their wells are so contaminated with these PFAS chemicals that they can’t drink from them. This about-face is welcome news for those residents, as well as those in many other Wisconsin cities where PFAS levels have rendered their water undrinkable. This has been a long road for those families, and the reversal by the DNR board to adopt more strict limits won’t allow them to turn on their taps right away. But it is good that our two parties can work together on something to help the residents of the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County

TOWNSHIP OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is reported hurt after a train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County Thursday afternoon. According to a media release by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on June 16 around 4:45 p.m. the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a car hauler had become disabled on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks at W8666 County Road Z in the Township of Onalaska.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for […]
TOMAH, WI
1070 KHMO-AM

A Group of Boat Houses Have Claimed This Mississippi River Island

There is an island in the Mississippi River that has unofficially become home to a number of tiny homes that have claimed it as their own. Have you ever heard of Latsch Island? I hadn't until I came across an interesting video by the Off the Cuff YouTube channel. Here's how they described this community of tiny homes that have made this area their own:
WINONA, MN

