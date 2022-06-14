Temperatures will feel like they are in the triple digits this afternoon
ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are heating up in Central Florida.
Tuesday will be even hotter than Monday, with temperatures around 95 degrees.
The heat index will be 100 to 105 by early afternoon.
We will have a 30% chance of isolated storms later today.
The same pattern will stick around for the next several days.
In the tropics, meteorologist Brian Shields is monitoring a disturbance in the southern Caribbean.
Shields said the disturbance will not be an issue for Central Florida.
