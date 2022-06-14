ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting outside in Vermont's federal lands: Here's what you need to know

By Kate O'Farrell, Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

Silvio O. Conte was a congressman from Massachusetts. The office he held and the state he represented was incorrect in an earlier version of the story.

Vermont is home to many state parks to explore this summer, but what about national land? The state has several parcels of national land, including a National Forest and Refuge with plenty of beauty and recreation to offer. But be prepared to find differences between state parks and national land.

More: Get that camping trip locked in - Vermont state parks had record visitation last year

Here's a guide for visiting national land in Vermont this summer:

Appalachian Trail

Vermont is just one part of this hiking trail which spans the east coast, starting in Georgia and winding up through Maine.

According to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, the trail has over 150 miles in Vermont, and ranges from 400 feet to over 4,000 feet in elevation. The trail passes through portions of the Green Mountain National Forest as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1Qzu_0gA38nNz00

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy alerts people to stay off the Vermont portion of the trail in mud season , which is typically from April to May.

Green Mountain National Forest

The Green Mountain National Forest is almost 400,000 acres and offers the traditional outdoor recreation year round found in other Vermont parks, including kayaking, fishing, skiing, hiking, and more.

There are eight designated wilderness areas within Green Mountain National Forest , including Peru Peak Wilderness, Bristol Cliff Wilderness. Each of the eight areas offer backpacking opportunities.

Backpacking in the national forest is often done when hiking portions of the Long Trail , the Appalachian Trail, or the North Country Scenic Trail , all of which pass through the Green Mountain National Forest.

Camping is a popular activity in the forest, however being prepared is key. There are many campgrounds within the forest, including Chittenden Brook Campground, Moosalamoo Campground, and Silver Lake Campground.

A full list can be found here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/gmfl/recreation/camping-cabins/?recid=64897&actid=29 . Be sure to check the fees at different campgrounds, as they vary from each one.

Silvio O. Conte National Wildlife Refuge

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages this vast wildlife refuge that actually spans parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut. In Vermont, the Wildlife Refuge operates a visitor contact station at in the Nulhegan Basin in Brunswick.

The Silvio O. Conte Wildlife Refugee encompasses the entire Connecticut River Watershed, and is the only refuge of its kind to do so in the U.S. The design was first proposed by Connecticut senator Silvio O. Conte, who wanted to clean and protect the watershed and the wildlife within it, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlME8_0gA38nNz00

The 7.2 million acre watershed was officially established in 1997, and visitors can enjoy a remote, wildlife rich experience at the Nulhegan Basin in Brunswick, which is also open to public fishing, hunting, and environmental education. The Nulhegan Basin is particularly known for its many species and abundance of birds. You can contact them at (802) 962-5240.

Kate O'Farrell is a reporter for the Burlington Free Press. You can reach her at KOFarrell@freepressmedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Getting outside in Vermont's federal lands: Here's what you need to know

