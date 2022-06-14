ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alliance Review

Robertson family helps dedicate new lodge in Silver Park

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0El0ZF_0gA38iyM00

ALLIANCE – Three generations were on hand for the recent dedication of Robertson Family Lodge at Silver Park.

Scott Robertson, president of Robertson Heating Supply Co., and his sisters Sue Neil, Linda Wonner and Lori Keller, who also hold key positions within the company, were joined by several children and grandchildren, who took part in the ribbon cutting for the new facility.

The lodge, formerly the maintenance building for Alliance City Parks, was transformed, and is a continuation of the family’s legacy in the community, as well as the parks system.

“This began 30 years ago when our grandfather, John Robertson, who along with our grandmother Virginia, contributed to the Robertson Youth Center,” Scott Robertson said. “We eventually put that facility in the hands of the parks department, and this allowed our contributions to be used elsewhere in the system.”

The transformed facility will serve as an additional rental space for the parks department for meetings and special occasions. Overlooking Kidwell Lake, the lodge features a wall of windows allowing natural lighting and views of the park, high ceilings and stone flooring, a modern kitchen, a patio for outdoor entertaining, and seating in the main space for 75 to 100 guests.

The design incorporates features of the original building, such as the exposed original framing and stone exterior.

“When we first looked at the building, I did not see how we would get here today, but the parks department had a vision,” said Sue Neil. “This is truly a beautiful building.”

In addition to a significant gift from the Robertson family, funds from an Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant were used to complete the project. Alliance Ventures also contributed significantly to the project.

“Through collaboration, a building from the 1920s will still continue to be used in our community,” said Mayor Alan Andreani, who shared memories of visiting the building as a child.

“Our board and staff put time and hard work into this project,” said Kim Cox, director of Alliance City Parks. “The board created the design, and our team completed most of the labor to make this facility possible.”

Alliance City Parks board members Harry Paidas and Jennifer Mastroianni were present for the event, along with the entire parks staff, State Rep. Scott Oelslager and community members who checked out the new space.

The Alliance City Parks will begin accepting reservations for the Robertson Family Lodge on July 1. To reserve the facility, call City of Alliance Parks and Recreation at 330-821-2260.

Comments / 0

Related
Akron Leader Publications

Older pair wants to stay together

WEST AKRON — Boris and Natasha are an older couple that needs to be adopted as a pair as they have been together all their lives. Natasha is blind and gets help moving around from Boris, who also protects her. The eight-year-olds do everything together and would love to spend the rest of their days together. They prefer to be the only pets in the home.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#The Lodge#Robertson Family Lodge#Overlooking Kidwell Lake
WYTV.com

Customers shocked, saddened by Warren Ponderosa’s closure

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Customers say they were “shocked” and “bummed out” after learning the Ponderosa Steakhouse on Elm Road wouldn’t be opening. A sign on the door tells guests “this location has been permanently closed.” It also thanked customers. “It hurts...
WARREN, OH
whbc.com

News On Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel

Pam Cook is joined by Justin Chesnic of ODOT to talk about the latest in Stark County traffic construction. Many have waited for a time frame on the beginning of the Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel. Take a listen for news on that project and others. Tune in every Friday at 7:10 to hear from Justin on what’s happening in Stark County.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Canton to open cooling center, provide transportation

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Canton announced it will open a cooling center and will provide transportation to the public on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of what’s forecasted to be extremely hot days. The cooling center will be located at the Garaux Shelter, located at 3801 13th...
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

11+ Acre hobby farm, farmhouse,farm equipment, 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, tools, and misc.

Also Selling: Farm Equipment – 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee. On-Site Bidding & Online Bidding Available On The Real Estate. All sells to settle the estate. Location: 18361 BACK MASSILLON RD., NORTH LAWRENCE, OH 44666 Directions: From OH-172/Lincoln Way and OH-93/Manchester Rd. head north on OH-93 for 3.3 miles, then west on Orrville St. for 2.5 miles, then continue onto Back Massillon Rd. for .7 miles to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
NORTH LAWRENCE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Former Fairlawn resident realizes lifelong dream

SIDNEY — A lifelong dream has finally become reality for former Fairlawn resident Patti Laughlin Fogt with the publication of her first novel “Snowflake on a Spider’s Web,” a love story set during World War II. “I was out of my mind crazy thrilled when it...
SIDNEY, OH
WLWT 5

Photographer captures deer swimming in Ohio lake to cool off on hot day

CLEVELAND — Like us, animals are looking for ways to cool off during the heat wave this week, too. Photographer Gabe Leidy with Gabe Leidy Photography captured a deer swimming in the lake at Edgewater Beach in Cleveland on Wednesday. Cleveland reached a high of 97 degrees Wednesday, so the deer took a plunge to get some much-needed relief from the heat.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Energetic Ivy likes furry friends

GREATER AKRON — Ivy, a 7-month-old terrier/beagle mix, will be a medium-sized dog when all grown up. She has a lot of energy and loves to zoom around the yard. Ivy also loves to be with other dogs, which is a must have in her new home. She jumps a lot, but is working on learning to stay. She does well in her crate, loves to chew on bones and is coming along well with house training. She will bark when she needs to go potty. Because of her energy level, a home with older kids or no kids would be best.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Mayor: Navarre Firm Moving to Canton, Council Approves Tax Abatement

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Navarre-area company is moving to Canton, bringing at least 13 new jobs to town. City council has approved a 10-year 75-percent property tax abatement for Terydon Incorporated, a manufacturer of high-pressure waterjet systems. They will move to McKinley Avenue and 4th...
CANTON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Norton Schools welcomes new superintendent

NORTON — Norton City Schools Board of Education welcomed a new superintendent and discussed busing issues June 13. Bryan Farson was selected as the new superintendent of Norton Schools to replace Dana Addis, who served in the role for five years. Farson has signed a three-year contract, effective Aug. 1 through July 31, 2025. At the board meeting, Farson was presented with a gift basket containing coupons from local shops.
NORTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Marc’s celebrates Grand Opening of new store in Barberton, OH

On Wednesday, June 15th, shoppers will get their first look inside Barberton’s brand new Marc’s store! Marc’s is moving into the former Kmart building located at 241 Wooster Road North in the Magic City Shopping Center. The 40,000+ square-foot store offers a fresh, new shopping experience that...
BARBERTON, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy