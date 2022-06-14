Robertson family helps dedicate new lodge in Silver Park

ALLIANCE – Three generations were on hand for the recent dedication of Robertson Family Lodge at Silver Park.

Scott Robertson, president of Robertson Heating Supply Co., and his sisters Sue Neil, Linda Wonner and Lori Keller, who also hold key positions within the company, were joined by several children and grandchildren, who took part in the ribbon cutting for the new facility.

The lodge, formerly the maintenance building for Alliance City Parks, was transformed, and is a continuation of the family’s legacy in the community, as well as the parks system.

“This began 30 years ago when our grandfather, John Robertson, who along with our grandmother Virginia, contributed to the Robertson Youth Center,” Scott Robertson said. “We eventually put that facility in the hands of the parks department, and this allowed our contributions to be used elsewhere in the system.”

The transformed facility will serve as an additional rental space for the parks department for meetings and special occasions. Overlooking Kidwell Lake, the lodge features a wall of windows allowing natural lighting and views of the park, high ceilings and stone flooring, a modern kitchen, a patio for outdoor entertaining, and seating in the main space for 75 to 100 guests.

The design incorporates features of the original building, such as the exposed original framing and stone exterior.

“When we first looked at the building, I did not see how we would get here today, but the parks department had a vision,” said Sue Neil. “This is truly a beautiful building.”

In addition to a significant gift from the Robertson family, funds from an Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant were used to complete the project. Alliance Ventures also contributed significantly to the project.

“Through collaboration, a building from the 1920s will still continue to be used in our community,” said Mayor Alan Andreani, who shared memories of visiting the building as a child.

“Our board and staff put time and hard work into this project,” said Kim Cox, director of Alliance City Parks. “The board created the design, and our team completed most of the labor to make this facility possible.”

Alliance City Parks board members Harry Paidas and Jennifer Mastroianni were present for the event, along with the entire parks staff, State Rep. Scott Oelslager and community members who checked out the new space.

The Alliance City Parks will begin accepting reservations for the Robertson Family Lodge on July 1. To reserve the facility, call City of Alliance Parks and Recreation at 330-821-2260.