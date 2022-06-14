How To Use Hide My Email In iOS 15 Devices

For savvy homeowners, purchasing a smart thermostat is a good investment and arguably the best way to cut down on the amount of energy you use — and thus, save money. It is especially cost-effective during long, hot summer days when energy consumption is through the roof. With almost everyone looking for ways to spend less money on bills, these thermostats offer a way for people to save more. It comes as no surprise that they are the second most popular smart device purchase among Americans — even surpassing smart tech devices such as lighting, kitchen appliances, and doorbells (via ValuePenguin).
