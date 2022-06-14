ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Heat Advisory has Health & Safety Officials Concerned

By Gary Stevens
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jun. 14, 2022) – With a heat advisory in effect from 12 Noon today to 10 PM tomorrow evening, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt announced three separate cooling centers along the Lakeshore. From 8 AM to 9 PM today and tomorrow, the Gateway Mission...

Pileup Snarls I-96 Traffic Between Marne and Coopersville

WRIGHT TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 16, 2022) – It was a scene that looked worse than what it was between Marne and Coopersville late on Thursday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and first responders were dispatched to a multi-vehicle pileup involving a semi-truck fuel tanker on westbound I-96 near the 21 mile marker around 11:20 AM. All westbound traffic was stopped by the collision in which the semi driver, a 54-year-old Greenville man, apparently was adjusting his radio and failed to see traffic stopped ahead due to road work. The rig struck a large camper trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck, causing both vehicles to jack knife and careen into a SUV ahead.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Monday night storm wreaks havoc in parts of viewing area

Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Thousands lose power as thunderstorms hit southwest Michigan Monday night

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO M/FM) – Thousands in Michigan remain without power this morning, after several waves of thunderstorms and strong winds roared through the state last night and early this morning. As of early morning, Consumers Energy listed 838 customers in Kalamazoo County without power. The first thunderstorm moved...
MICHIGAN STATE
Two Hospitalized After Allendale Crash

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 15, 2022) – Two men were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash in Allendale just before dawn on Tuesday. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 68th Avenue around 5:45 AM. That was where a southbound vehicle apparently drove through a red light and collided with a westbound sedan that had the green light.
ALLENDALE, MI
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for 80 mph winds, a tornado, 2-inch hail

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight for much of southwest and south-central Lower Michigan. Here are the counties in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The watch does not officially cover Kent County and Grand Rapids. It also doesn’t cover Ann Arbor and Detroit. Here...
DETROIT, MI
Severe Weather Threat Over In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editor's Note: The risk for severe weather has ended in West Michigan and there is no longer a threat to the region. We are tracking potential strong to severe storms from now lasting until after midnight Monday. The main impact of these storms will be...
MICHIGAN STATE
Governor Deep-Sixes Planned Fruitport Casino

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 15, 2022) – For now, there won’t be gaming in the area near the US-31/I-96 junction southeast of Muskegon. On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer denied a request by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians to build a $200 million casino and resort at the site of the former Great Lakes Downs horse racing track. Supporters say the proposal would have created over three thousand jobs for Tribal members and families, and the denial ends a 12-year quest to build the project.
MUSKEGON, MI
West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

