Economy

4 Ways to Reimagine Hiring in a Labor Shortage

By Joe Galvin
Inc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe needs of American businesses have largely outgrown the labor force. With recession fears looming, unemployment remains at a "pandemic low" and the quit rate has surged to an all-time high. Hiring will be a challenge for business leaders indefinitely, regardless of what the economy does. With the job...

Your Prospective Employees Are Choosier. Here's How to Provide What They Want

More than 40 million people left their jobs last year, and there the term Great Resignation was coined. Then a rush of other names followed: The Great Renegotiation and the Great Reshuffle, for example, as employees found better ways to earn a living, attain higher pay, enjoy flexibility with stability, and expect more from their employers.
How to Lead Effectively in Crisis

Use the RESPECT framework to create a culture of trust. We have just sold one of our portfolio companies. Despite the tech rout and its negative impact on startup valuations, the buyer kept its offer stable throughout the last six months. The sale of the company was a very successful exit for the founders, leadership team, and investors. I attribute this success mostly to the strong leadership team who managed to navigate the Covid-19 crisis successfully. While competitors struggled, the leadership team grew the business profitably and fast year over year.
Research Uncovers One of the Most Important Things Your Employees May Be Lacking

There is a connection crisis across the American workforce. Online employee reviews show feelings of burnout, distrust and disconnection among coworkers and employers, as well as high turnover, and decline in productivity and well-being. While many attribute this crisis to the pandemic and the belief that as people return to...
Female CEOs Are Not Paying Themselves Enough: Report

As more startup businesses recover slowly from the precipitous drop-off in revenue caused by the pandemic, female CEOs are paying themselves even less compared with their male counterparts, according to the latest report from San Francisco-based accounting firm Kruze Consulting. The report analyzes 250 seed and venture-funded startups in America...
How to Leverage Main Character Energy to Attract and Retain Young Workers

Blame social media. Blame their over-encouraging parents. Blame the string of crises they have lived through in their still-short lives. But Gens Y and Z are increasingly viewing themselves as the protagonists in their own life stories. Employers that take a largely dim view of this growing trend do so at their own peril. Savvy, winning organizations, though, are those that recognize the motivation behind this very intentional mindset and that take care to write themselves into these scripts in a very positive way.
Why You Want to Cultivate a Team of Professional Troublemakers at Work

Whenever a company experiences a moment of major public backlash, Luvvie Ajayi Jones always asks the same question: "Who was in that meeting who did not say something?" The founder and CEO of Chicago-based content strategy company Awe Luv Media, Ajayi Jones says that whether it's a marketing campaign that missed that mark or a failed product launch, chances are that a few people around a conference table (or on a Zoom call) thought it was a bad idea but didn't raise their concerns with the rest of the team. Why? According to Ajayi Jones, who has lectured on company culture at Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and Nike, most corporate missteps can be traced to one thing: fear in the ranks. Employees are often afraid to have honest, difficult conversations with their colleagues or managers because their first instinct is to think: "What happens if somebody doesn't like what I just said?"
Biden Takes on Inflation, Supply Chain Delays With New Shipping Law

President Joe Biden is working to get your shipping costs down. Biden on Thursday signed the bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which supporters believe will make ocean transported goods less expensive by addressing anticompetitive behavior among ocean carriers. The law also aims to alleviate supply chain backlogs and high inflation.
3 Ways to Become a More Effective Board Member

Don't just occupy a seat. Take these steps to make a difference. There is no question that an effective board of directors is a vital element to company success. How is an effective board cultivated? The solution is simple--by assembling valuable, insightful, and productive board members. However, the more nuanced question is: How does one become an effective board member?
How to Base Your Company on Value

How to fulfill the mission of serving customers profitably. In a recent Inc. article that begins, "Your company's values are everything," scores of company founders and business authors share insights on how they built a values-based enterprise, highlighting advice on defining values, communicating values, and living values. Inc. Deputy Editor Doug Cantor rounds the article out with some key statistics, including the most cited value (I recommend taking a moment to read the article--you'll find out what it is).
How to Balance Your Passion Project With a Full-Time Job

No need to choose between your side hustle and career that you love. Find time for your top priorities with these real-world strategies. It's no surprise that one in three Americans has a side hustle. Many of us have our careers--which we may really enjoy--but our passion projects are what truly motivate and fulfill us.
How To Make Your Startup Profitable From the Beginning

If your company isn't profitable yet, you're probably hearing the clock ticking a little louder these days. You're not alone. My inbox is filling up with panicked founders trying to figure out how to get profitable immediately - yesterday, if possible. Here's how the wake-up call came for one of...
3 Ways to Support the LGBTQ+ Community Beyond Pride Month

With June comes brands' annual homage to the LGBTQ+ community with all of the attendant rainbow signage to prove it. Celebrating this community need not be relegated to just one month a year, however. What's more, doing so can backfire. You may risk coming off as insincere or "rainbow-washing"--that is,...
The 3 Lessons Startups Must Learn

When I was just starting in business, I received some passive-aggressive encouragement from my mentor Tom Cain. At the time, I was renting space in Tommy's basement to house my new company. Tom--or Tommy as I called him--was an old ad guy who didn't like to mince words. The encouragement...
5 Key Strengths That You Can Make a Winning Advantage in Your Business

You may already have what it takes to succeed, but are not aware of it. One of the things I've learned over my years as a business mentor and investor is that life isn't fair when it comes to succeeding in business. You may think that passion and hard work are all you need, but I believe we all have unique strengths, and you need to recognize yours, and capitalize on them above all else, to get the advantage you need to win in business.
Values Aren't Enough. Your Company Needs to Write Down Its Norms Now

As CEO of Getaway, I rarely get a phone call or a text after hours and seldom do folks expect a reply from me late at night, on weekends or on vacation. I think, if you asked around the company, you would find that this is true not just for me, but for most of us. You would find lots of exceptions, but you'd also find that off-time is generally respected. We have developed norms that are very different from many other "always-on" companies.
The Productivity Hack That Makes Impossible Foods Possible

Welcome to the Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you stories of the entrepreneurs building the future. Listen to the tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the people and companies at the forefront of technology. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On the latest episode:
A Key Ingredient to Creating Community in a Hybrid World

There's no doubt that humans crave community and connection. Especially in the month of June. Between seeing headlines around increased tragic and targeted violence and holidays such as Juneteenth, Global Day of Parents, and LGBTQ+ Pride Month, employees are looking to their employers to understand how they'll support them and what they'll do to create community and inclusion. And as leaders, we need to make space for employees to communicate, collaborate, and connect on a more human level.
3 Ways for First-Time Founders to Build Stronger Networks

Building a network is an essential component of creating a successful business: your connections can lead to mentors, advisors, and even investors. Evidence suggests diversifying your network comes with many benefits: you're more likely to find unexpected opportunities and more creative solutions to business problems. The thing about networking, though, is that people tend to connect with others who have similar backgrounds and perspectives to their own, which can make it difficult for individuals from historically underrepresented backgrounds to break into circles that lack diversity.
How to Work Smarter and Make More Time for Life, No Inbox Required

The pandemic has compressed decades’ worth of changes to the way we work into a matter of months. At the beginning we simply “lifted and shifted” the tools we were using from the workplace to the home, without questioning if they were working for us. But this was unsustainable, as Zoom fatigue and couch butt took their daily toll, and the lines between work and life didn’t just blur--they disappeared.
Why Google's High Turnover Rate Is Great for Employees--and Possibly Even for Google

One study shows the average tenure of a Google employee is just over a year. If I were a software engineer, I probably would want to work at Google. Smart people to work with--at one point, approximately 16 percent of its employees had PhDs. Cool projects to work on--Google spends 15 percent of its revenue on research and development. A focus on leadership development--Google spent years unpacking the traits of great managers.
