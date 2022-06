The previous Australian government’s stance against a more aggressive China drove away many Chinese-Australian voters at recent elections who considered the administration’s language had licensed racism, a campaign strategist said on Wednesday.Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition government lost elections last month after almost a decade in power to the center-left Labor Party. Labor’s campaign director Paul Erickson on Wednesday blamed coalition rhetoric on China for significant vote swings toward Labor in electorates with large Chinese-Australian populations.“The feedback that we got was that there was a view that the government’s response to the more aggressive and assertive behavior...

