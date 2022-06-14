ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Spangled Salute: Boeing and Virginia Tech Help Veterans

 3 days ago

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors the Boeing and the State of Virginia. Monday, with the help of the Governor of...

Star Spangled Salute-A Kansas Veteran and His Purple Heart

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Retired World War II Air Force Veteran Aaron Bura. A 99-years-old, Aaron looks back on his time in the service with great pride and appreciation. He entered the Air Force at 19 and served 31 months in the South Pacific. He said he got to see parts of the world and do things in the military that he probably never would have done otherwise. He was a radio operator, a camera man and a gunner. It was on his 35th mission, a bombing run with small, heavily armed boats carrying oil as his target that he was wounded and he received a Purple Heart. After his service, he married, raised a family and continued to volunteer to help other Veterans. THANK YOU Aaron for your service.
Heat Advisory in place for eastern Kansas

Higher humidity has resulted in a Heat Advisory for much of eastern Kansas for Friday. The advisory goes into effect at noon and runs at least to 8 p.m., and it is for McPherson, Marion, Chase, Butler and Greenwood counties. Sedgwick County is not included in the advisory. Higher humidity...
