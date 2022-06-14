Star Spangled Salute: Boeing and Virginia Tech Help Veterans

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Retired World War II Air Force Veteran Aaron Bura. A 99-years-old, Aaron looks back on his time in the service with great pride and appreciation. He entered the Air Force at 19 and served 31 months in the South Pacific. He said he got to see parts of the world and do things in the military that he probably never would have done otherwise. He was a radio operator, a camera man and a gunner. It was on his 35th mission, a bombing run with small, heavily armed boats carrying oil as his target that he was wounded and he received a Purple Heart. After his service, he married, raised a family and continued to volunteer to help other Veterans. THANK YOU Aaron for your service.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO