Forecast: Hot with few isolated storms for Wednesday

Millions throughout the nation remain under heat advisories today as a strong ridge of high pressure is bringing record heat to the Midwest and Deep South, yet South Florida is dodging the advisories for now.

It’s still going to be hot this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s but the region won’t quite reach the heat index advisory criteria.

Scattered storms will fire off for the late afternoon and early evening. Rain chances won’t be widespread but you may get caught up in a downpour for the evening commute.

After sunset, we’ll dry back out and overnight lows will only fall into the upper 70s.

Our rinse and repeat pattern isn’t going away through the rest of the week. Expect daily afternoon storm chances and highs in the 90s from now through Father’s Day weekend.

Saharan dust is helping to suppress tropical development in the tropical Atlantic but chances of development have increased for an area near Central America.

Disorganized showers and storms could organize into a tropical depression by the weekend.

This disturbance does not pose a threat to Southwest Florida at this time.The next name on the Atlantic list is Bonnie.

Count on the NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you informed.