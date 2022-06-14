ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia strikes weapons depot in Ukraine with cruise missiles, RIA reports

 3 days ago

June 14 (Reuters) - Russia struck an artillery weapons depot with Kalibr cruise missiles in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian defence ministry.

Russian air defence forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and an Mi-24 helicopter, the TASS news agency reported, citing the ministry.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

White House says no immediate need for additional Ukraine aid from Congress

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The White House does not believe it currently needs an additional Ukraine aid package from Congress after just tapping a recently approved $40 billion measure. "I don't think we're there yet," John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters on Wednesday. Reporting...
Reuters

Russia tells Ukraine to lay down arms in Sievierodonetsk battle

KYIV, June 15 (Reuters) - Russia told Ukrainian forces holed up in a chemical plant in the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk to lay down their arms by early Wednesday, pressing its advantage in the battle for control of eastern Ukraine. Ukraine is calling for an increase in Western heavy weapons...
Reuters

Russian superyacht arrives in Hawaii after U.S. seizure order

June 17 (Reuters) - A superyacht seized in Fiji last month at the request of U.S. authorities, who say the $300 million Amadea is owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, has arrived in Hawaii, Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data showed. The U.S. Justice Department's KleptoCapture task force has focused...
Reuters

Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
Reuters

Colombia presidential candidate Hernandez vows to respect result

BOGOTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Colombia presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernandez, an eccentric construction magnate, said on Wednesday he will respect the results of Sunday's vote whether he wins or loses to leftist rival Gustavo Petro. Colombians go to the polls to choose between Petro, who has vowed profound social and...
Reuters

India records 12,213 new daily cases of COVID-19

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months. The country's richest state of Maharashtra had 4,024 new infections on Wednesday, with the capital, New Delhi, reporting more than...
Reuters

EU backs Ukraine's membership bid to 'live the European dream'

BRUSSELS/KYIV, Ukraine, June 17 (Reuters) - The European Union gave its blessing on Friday for Ukraine and its neighbour Moldova to become candidates to join, reaching out deep into the former Soviet Union for what would be the most dramatic geopolitical shift to result from Russia's invasion. "Ukrainians are ready...
Reuters

Ancient DNA solves mystery over origin of medieval Black Death

June 15 (Reuters) - Ancient DNA from bubonic plague victims buried in cemeteries on the old Silk Road trade route in Central Asia has helped solve an enduring mystery, pinpointing an area in northern Kyrgyzstan as the launching point for the Black Death that killed tens of millions of people in the mid-14th century.
Reuters

Reuters

