Russia strikes weapons depot in Ukraine with cruise missiles, RIA reports

June 14 (Reuters) - Russia struck an artillery weapons depot with Kalibr cruise missiles in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian defence ministry.

Russian air defence forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and an Mi-24 helicopter, the TASS news agency reported, citing the ministry.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

