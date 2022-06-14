Simple Minds launch new album Direction Of The Heart with vision Thing single

Scottish arena rockers Simple Minds have announced a new album. Direction Of The Heart, the follow-up to 2018's Walk Between Worlds , will be released on October 21 and is available to pre-order now .

The band have also released a new single, Vision Thing. With music written by guitarist Charlie Burchill and lyrics from band frontman Jim Kerr, the song pays tribute to Kerr’s father, who passed away in 2019.

Other tracks on the album include Human Traffic , which includes a guest appearance from Sparks singer Russell Mael, and a cover of The Walls Came Down , originally the 1983 debut single from Californian new wave band The Call.

"How to make a feel-good ‘electro-rock’ record, during the very worst of times?" asks Kerr. " Direction Of The Heart is the result of that challenge. Who would have thought we’d have so much fun creating it?”

The album was recorded at Chameleon Studios in Hamburg, with production assistance from Andy Wright, who has previously worked with the likes of Jeff Beck and Echo & The Bunnymen, and Gavin Goldberg (Bill Wyman, Imelda May).

It has also been announced that Simple Minds will be headlining the first night of Radio 2’s 30,000-capacity Live In Leeds concert on September 17. The show is an addition to the band's current European tour, which climaxes with a pair of shows at Edinburgh's Princess Street Gardens in August. The second show will feature a full performance of the bands classic 1982 New Gold Dream album, with proceeds donated to children's charity UNICEF. Full dates below.

Simple Minds: Direction Of The Heart tracklist

1. Vision Thing

2. First You Jump

3. Human Traffic

4. Who Killed Truth?

5. Solstice Kiss

6. Act Of Love

7. Natural

8. Planet Zero

9. The Walls Came Down

Deluxe Edition only

1. Direction Of The Heart (Taormina 2022)

2. Wondertimes

Simple Minds European Tour 2022

Jun 14: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany

Jun 18: Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, UK

Jun 19: Groningen Stadspark Live, Netherlands

Jun 22: Madrid Espacio Delicias, Spain

Jun 23: Recinto Ferial de Albacete, Spain

Jun 26: Tilloloy Retro C Trop Fest, France

Jun 27: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 28: Lausanne Salle Metropole, Switzerland

Jun 30: Zagreb SRC Salata, Croatia

Jul 01: Munich Tollwood Sommerfestival, Germany

Jul 02: Belfort Eurockeenes, France

Jul 03: Avoine Zone Groove, France

Jul 07: Argeles Sur Mer Les Deferlantes, France

Jul 08: Aix Les Bains Musilac, France

Jul 09: Cognac Festival Blues Passions, France

Jul 12: Teatro Antico di Taormina, Italy

Jul 14: Pescara Teatro D’Annunzio, Italy

Jul 15: Pistoia Blues, Italy

Jul 17: Auditorium Parco della Musica, Italy

Jul 18: Arena di Verona, Italy

Jul 20: San Sebastián Jazzaldia, Spain

Jul 21: Narbonne Jazz A L’Hospitalet, France

Jul 23: Girona, Sant Feliu De Guixols, Spain

Jul 24: Valencia Concerts De Vivers, Spain

Jul 26: Santander Magdalena En Vivo, Spain

Jul 27: Coliseum A Coruña, Spain

Jul 29: Marbella Starlite, Spain

Jul 30: Murcia, Spain

Jul 31: Jerez Tio Pepe Festival, Spain

Aug 03: Monte Carlo Sporting Summer Festival, Monaco

Aug 05: Bonn Kunst!Rasen, Germany

Aug 06: Nieuwpoort Beach Festival, Belgium

Aug 07: Festival du Bout du Monde, France|

Aug 09: Belfast Custom House Square, UK

Aug 11: Saffron Walden Audley End House, UK

Aug 12: Edinburgh Princess Street Gardens, UK

Aug 13: Edinburgh Princess Street Gardens, UK

Sep 17: Leeds Temple Newsam Park, UK