Lady Gaga in Talks to Join Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker’ Sequel

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
Lady Gaga is in early talks to star as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming sequel to Joker , according The Hollywood Reporter . Director Todd Phillips recently confirmed on social media he had a working script for Joker: Folie à Deux , a follow-up to the 2019 film that is reported to be a musical.

Per sources who spoke with THR , Gaga’s role is being kept under wraps, but it is presumed to be Harley Quinn, the Joker’s on-again-off-again lover, who is currently played by Margot Robbie in the DC universe. This new Quinn would apparently exist in a different version of the universe than Robbie’s character, who most recently appeared in 2021’s The Suicide Squad .

Joker , released in 2019, took a very dark variation on the Batman villain. The film became the No. 4 highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and earned 11 Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture. Phoenix also earned the statue for Best Actor for his unhinged performance.

Phillips co-wrote the screenplay for Joker: Folie à Deux with Scott Silver. The director also notably produced 2018’s A Star Is Born , which starred Gaga alongside Joker producer Bradley Cooper.

Most recently, Gaga appeared as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, out last year. Earlier this summer she contributed a new song, “Hold My Hand,” to Top Gun: Maverick. Star Tom Cruise confirmed that Gaga’s song was “heartbeat of our film” during an appearance on The Late Late Show .

Rolling Stone

