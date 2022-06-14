ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Landmark floating restaurant towed from Hong Kong harbour

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087esa_0gA2xzS400
World News

A landmark floating restaurant which has been visited by the Queen, celebrities and millions of other diners has been towed from Hong Kong harbour after being closed by the pandemic.

The parent company of Jumbo Floating Restaurant could not find a new owner and lacked funds to maintain the shop after months of Covid-19 restrictions.

The massive floating restaurant on Aberdeen Harbour, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, was known for its Cantonese cuisine and seafood dishes. It has hosted more than 30 million guests since its establishment in 1976.

But Jumbo Floating Restaurant was forced to close in 2020 due to the pandemic, and all staff were laid off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iRtg_0gA2xzS400
The restaurant has berthed in Aberdeen Harbour (Kin Cheung/AP) (AP)

Parent company Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said it had become a financial burden to shareholders, as millions of Hong Kong dollars were spent on inspection and maintenance every year even though the restaurant was not in operation.

“We do not foresee that (Jumbo Floating Restaurant) can resume business in the immediate future,” the company said. It said potential deals to keep the restaurant open were thwarted by the high operating costs.

Tugboats towed the restaurant away on Tuesday but it was not clear where it will berth next. The company planned to move it to a lower-cost site where maintenance could still be conducted.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had previously rejected suggestions to bail out the restaurant despite calls from lawmakers to preserve the iconic landmark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115nrB_0gA2xzS400
The restaurant has been a Hong Kong landmark Kin Cheung/AP) (AP)

Ms Lam said last month that the government had no plans to invest taxpayers’ money into the restaurant as the government was “not good” at running such premises.

Some Hong Kong residents recalled the heyday of Jumbo Kingdom and expressed disappointment in seeing the restaurant go. It was famed for its lavish banquet meals, with dishes such as roasted suckling pig, lobster and double-boiled bird’s nest, a Chinese delicacy.

Wong Chi-wah, a boat operator in Aberdeen Harbour, said that in the glory days of the Jumbo Kingdom in the 1990s, flocks of Japanese tourists would visit the restaurants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0eXI_0gA2xzS400
The restaurant is heading for a new destination (Kin Cheung/AP) (AP)

“The streets were full of parked vehicles as visitors arrived in big groups,” he said.

Encore Sin, 71, said Hong Kong was losing something unique.

“If the restaurant leaves today, there is definitely a sense of loss, not just for people who live around this area but for the whole of Hong Kong,” said Mr Sin.

“Over the past few decades, I’ve been to many places around the world to take photographs, but where else in the world are there such floating restaurants? I don’t think there are any left.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
newschain

Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

Rory McIlroy reacted furiously to a stroke of bad luck in the first round of the 122nd US Open, despite getting off to a good start at Brookline. After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead as he played the fifth, a short uphill par four.
GOLF
newschain

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight

John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, freedom at last!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. The lifting of all restrictions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floating Restaurant#Harbour#Hong Kong Residents#Suckling Pig#Food Drink#Chinese#Cantonese
newschain

Royal Ascot – day four in pictures

Following a trying couple of days, Frankie Dettori was back among the winners at Royal Ascot – but the star of the show was his mount Inspiral. Forced to miss all the European Guineas having failed to come to hand, she destroyed what looked a strong field in the Coronation Stakes. There was a first Royal Ascot winner for Sean Levey on Heredia while Perfect Power proved himself a sprinter of the highest class in the Coronation Stakes. We look back on the highlights of the penultimate day:
WORLD
newschain

Hurricane Lane on Hardwicke duty with big season ahead

Charlie Appleby’s multiple Group One winner Hurricane Lane begins his road towards the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in Saturday’s Hardwicke Stakes. Third in the French highlight last season, he had previously won the Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger in a fantastic season.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newschain

Hibernian fine defender Ryan Porteous over conduct on night out

Hibernian have issued a statement “fully condemning the actions” of Ryan Porteous after the defender was ordered to pay a woman compensation for hitting her with a tumbler during a night out. The 23-year-old defender pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable and reckless conduct after throwing the...
SOCCER
newschain

French drone strikes leave 40 Islamist terrorists dead in Niger

French drone strikes killed nearly 40 Islamic extremists earlier this week who were travelling on motorcycles near Niger’s border with Burkina Faso, France’s military said on Thursday. In a statement, the French military called the strikes a “new tactical success” for France’s counterterrorism efforts in Africa’s Sahel region,...
MILITARY
newschain

Teachers to protest in London over pay and conditions

Teachers are planning to march through the capital on Saturday to demand better pay and conditions from the Government. Members of NASUWT, The Teachers’ Union, will march alongside thousands of key workers as part of the Trade Union Congress’ “We Demand Better” demonstration. Organisers said it...
PROTESTS
newschain

Sam Hain and Adam Hose power Bears to record total as T20 batters have a Blast

Birmingham Bears set a new record total in English domestic T20 cricket, amassing 261 for two in their 55-run Vitality Blast win against Nottinghamshire Outlaws. Only seven better scores have ever been posted in world T20 cricket, while Bears duo Sam Hain (112 not out) and Adam Hose (88 not out) shared a record third-wicket stand in this country of 174.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy