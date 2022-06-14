Severe Weather Statement issued for Guernsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Holmes; Stark; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Holmes County in northeastern Ohio * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 302 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holmesville, or 8 miles north of Millersburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Wooster, Massillon, Minerva, Brewster, Navarre, Shreve, Waynesburg, East Sparta, Holmesville, Wilmot, Mount Eaton, Winesburg, Apple Creek, Beach City, Fredericksburg, Robertsville and Mount Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0