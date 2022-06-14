ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

27-year-old man shot, killed inside home in Penn Hills

By Mike Holden, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvdsV_0gA2uy6c00

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Penn Hills.

People who live there said the neighborhood is so quiet that they had no idea the incident happened until they watched the news on TV.

“I had just woke up and my daughter had called me and she said — ‘Are you alright?’ I said ‘ya, honey. Why?’ And she says ‘cause I got it on the news,’” said Dorian Smith of Penn Hills.

Dorian Smith, like the vast majority of his neighbors, slept through the police activity and homicide investigation that were steps away from his Crescent Pines Drive home.

“I didn’t even know that a guy got killed and they still looking for someone,” said Smith.

Channel 11 was there as Allegheny County police shut down the Penn Hills street overnight.

They were called to the residential neighborhood just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

When the police moved in, they found 27-year-old Shawn Brookins shot to death inside of his house.

His family is now sharing deeply personal photos of Brookins with Channel 11, and cherishing the time they spent together.

His sister said that Brookins was the best father, uncle and brother anybody could ask for.

She said that his young daughter, Arabella, was his entire life.

Everything he did was for her.

He lived in the Penn Hills home with his long-term girlfriend and Arabella for the last few years.

“My heart goes out to the family. Ya know, they seem pretty nice. I see the kids up and down the street,” said Smith.

Smith said that Brookins’ shooting death is highly concerning in his tight-knit and peaceful neighborhood.

He said that in his four years living there, he had never so much as seen a police car on the street.

Tonight, he’s sending out a message of healing and hope to the family.

“It’s heartbreaking. I knows it’s like I said, all we can do is keep ‘em in prayer. If there’s anything I can do for them, I’ll help ‘em out as much as I can,” said Smith.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kennedy Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Allegheny County.Officers and multiple SWAT teams responded Friday around 3 p.m. to Jane Street in Kennedy Township for a person barricaded inside a home. Police said a 58-year-old suspect shot his 78-year-old neighbor before barricading himself inside his home. Neighbors were told to go inside while swat attempted to get the man to surrender.He was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after being found shot outside his home. The medical examiner identified the victim as Robert Dietrich and the suspect as Charles Collins. Police said the two were neighbors for years. It is not clear what lead up to the shooting. Police are investigating. 
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Penn Hills, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
Penn Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges held for trial for two men charged in 1-year-old shooting death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-month-old boy appeared in court for their preliminary hearing on Friday. Markez Anger and Londell Falconer's charges were held for court. De'Avry Thomas was killed in a drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on May 29.Defense attorneys representing Anger and Falconer asked for their charges to be dismissed after pleading not guilty on their behalf, but their charges were held for trial. "Don't think it's going to be forgotten, it'll never be forgotten. This is my baby, literally my only baby," said Deashea Green, the mother of Thomas.Green spoke...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorian Smith
CBS Pittsburgh

Police find man dead from multiple gunshots in Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was shot dead Friday morning in the Knoxville neighborhood. Few details were immediately available, but KDKA-TV confirmed that the shooting took place in the 200 block of McKinley Street around 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds, a police spokeswoman said in an email to KDKA-TV. The spokeswoman also said the shooter left on foot through a nearby alley. Investigators are processing the scene.The victim's identity has not been released.  Please refresh this KDKA.com page for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Brookins With Channel 11
butlerradio.com

Woman Charged With Hit And Run; Lying To Police

A woman is facing charges for lying to police about her identity following an accident in Butler. Police say 27-year-old Mackenzie Sherman of Elkland was involved in a hit and run crash at the Greater Butler Mart. The incident happened Monday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. Police say they responded to...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police asking for public's help in locating 4 robbery suspects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are once again asking the public to help them identify four robbery suspects that they say got away from the Glasshouse Apartments building with jewelry and other goods. According to police, on June 6, the four suspects stole two high-end watches and a designer bag. Back in April, police were made aware of four suspects who broke into and ransacked an apartment in broad daylight. RELATED: Pittsburgh Police looking for 4 suspects in daylight burglary of Station Square apartmentsThe four suspects in April stole a safe with a "significant" amount of cash as well as five firearms, several pieces of jewelry, valuables, and paperwork. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the June 6 robbery to give them a call at 412-323-7155.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Police searching for wanted man in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A search for a wanted person in the city of Washington was continuing Thursday evening. Watch video from the scene of the search in the video player above. Police were searching in the 400 block of Hancock Street near the Woodland Apartments complex. City police and the sheriff's department were on scene with K9 units.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
113K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy