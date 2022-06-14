ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, OH

Officer calls for backup in Brookville

By Katie Shatsby
 3 days ago

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — An officer called for backup after a domestic dispute in Brookville early Tuesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, an officer was responding to a call at 14237 Providence Rd. just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Regional Dispatch reported that there was an altercation of some kind but it is unclear what exactly happened.

The officer dropped a signal 99 requesting backup sometime during the incident.

Police said one person has been taken into custody.

Details are still limited.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

