A high school student and her sister decided to stand up for their beliefs during a protest at Hunterdon Central Regional High School a few weeks ago. A few hundred students were holding a demonstration supporting the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision and spoke out for abortion during class hours at the school. That's when 16-year-old Nicole Pagano and her 18-year-old sister, Vanessa, expressed their differing opinion during the protest and were physically assaulted for it.

