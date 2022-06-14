This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,379,490 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,869 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pike County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,520 confirmed infections in Pike County, or 30,528 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pike County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Atlanta area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 542 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pike County, compared to 280 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Pike County, GA 30,528 5,520 542 98 2 Dawson County, GA 29,420 7,020 423 101 3 Barrow County, GA 28,979 22,281 336 258 4 Bartow County, GA 28,791 29,833 433 449 5 Butts County, GA 27,928 6,633 674 160 6 Pickens County, GA 27,556 8,496 551 170 7 Henry County, GA 26,989 59,729 311 689 8 Cherokee County, GA 26,879 65,024 262 635 9 Lamar County, GA 26,560 4,917 610 113 10 Forsyth County, GA 25,762 56,645 184 405 11 Morgan County, GA 25,385 4,629 384 70 12 Douglas County, GA 25,364 35,977 288 408 13 Paulding County, GA 25,051 39,040 279 435 14 Spalding County, GA 25,047 16,210 651 421 15 Walton County, GA 24,667 22,233 483 435 16 Cobb County, GA 24,422 181,957 247 1,840 17 Coweta County, GA 24,243 34,065 349 491 18 Gwinnett County, GA 23,951 216,106 210 1,893 19 Newton County, GA 23,788 25,333 429 457 20 Clayton County, GA 23,698 66,038 351 979 21 Jasper County, GA 23,259 3,206 530 73 22 Fulton County, GA 22,585 230,795 231 2,363 23 Rockdale County, GA 21,646 19,267 364 324 24 Meriwether County, GA 21,489 4,537 687 145 25 DeKalb County, GA 21,342 158,614 237 1,759 26 Fayette County, GA 21,270 23,688 291 324 27 Carroll County, GA 20,731 24,052 398 462 28 Haralson County, GA 18,853 5,459 608 176 29 Heard County, GA 18,721 2,186 462 54

