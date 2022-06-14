This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,379,490 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,869 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pike County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,520 confirmed infections in Pike County, or 30,528 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Pike County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Atlanta area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 542 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pike County, compared to 280 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Pike County, GA
|30,528
|5,520
|542
|98
|2
|Dawson County, GA
|29,420
|7,020
|423
|101
|3
|Barrow County, GA
|28,979
|22,281
|336
|258
|4
|Bartow County, GA
|28,791
|29,833
|433
|449
|5
|Butts County, GA
|27,928
|6,633
|674
|160
|6
|Pickens County, GA
|27,556
|8,496
|551
|170
|7
|Henry County, GA
|26,989
|59,729
|311
|689
|8
|Cherokee County, GA
|26,879
|65,024
|262
|635
|9
|Lamar County, GA
|26,560
|4,917
|610
|113
|10
|Forsyth County, GA
|25,762
|56,645
|184
|405
|11
|Morgan County, GA
|25,385
|4,629
|384
|70
|12
|Douglas County, GA
|25,364
|35,977
|288
|408
|13
|Paulding County, GA
|25,051
|39,040
|279
|435
|14
|Spalding County, GA
|25,047
|16,210
|651
|421
|15
|Walton County, GA
|24,667
|22,233
|483
|435
|16
|Cobb County, GA
|24,422
|181,957
|247
|1,840
|17
|Coweta County, GA
|24,243
|34,065
|349
|491
|18
|Gwinnett County, GA
|23,951
|216,106
|210
|1,893
|19
|Newton County, GA
|23,788
|25,333
|429
|457
|20
|Clayton County, GA
|23,698
|66,038
|351
|979
|21
|Jasper County, GA
|23,259
|3,206
|530
|73
|22
|Fulton County, GA
|22,585
|230,795
|231
|2,363
|23
|Rockdale County, GA
|21,646
|19,267
|364
|324
|24
|Meriwether County, GA
|21,489
|4,537
|687
|145
|25
|DeKalb County, GA
|21,342
|158,614
|237
|1,759
|26
|Fayette County, GA
|21,270
|23,688
|291
|324
|27
|Carroll County, GA
|20,731
|24,052
|398
|462
|28
|Haralson County, GA
|18,853
|5,459
|608
|176
|29
|Heard County, GA
|18,721
|2,186
|462
|54
