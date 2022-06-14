ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0gA2sRFB00 The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI metro area consists of St. Joseph County and Cass County. As of June 12, there were 26,328.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 South Bend residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the South Bend-Mishawaka metro area, St. Joseph County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 12, there were 27,139.0 cases per 100,000 residents in St. Joseph County, the most of any county in South Bend-Mishawaka, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Cass County, there were 22,079.5 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in South Bend-Mishawaka.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the South Bend-Mishawaka metro area, unemployment peaked at 22.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents
21780 Evansville, IN-KY 314,960 100,347 31,860.2 1,111 352.7
29020 Kokomo, IN 82,331 25,848 31,395.2 451 547.8
23060 Fort Wayne, IN 406,305 116,157 28,588.6 1,277 314.3
29200 Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 228,541 62,113 27,178.1 526 230.2
21140 Elkhart-Goshen, IN 204,558 54,865 26,821.2 737 360.3
18020 Columbus, IN 82,481 22,060 26,745.6 250 303.1
45460 Terre Haute, IN 186,908 49,659 26,568.7 707 378.3
43780 South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 321,739 84,710 26,328.8 1,026 318.9
26900 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 2,029,472 516,163 25,433.4 6,608 325.6
33140 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 110,154 26,725 24,261.5 372 337.7
34620 Muncie, IN 115,020 25,598 22,255.3 447 388.6
14020 Bloomington, IN 167,296 35,704 21,341.8 404 241.5

