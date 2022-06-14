This Is the County in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 59,976 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,518 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lafayette-West Lafayette is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Lafayette metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Benton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,543 confirmed infections in Benton County, or 29,341 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Benton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lafayette area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 242 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Benton County, compared to 228 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette-West Lafayette metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Benton County, IN
|29,341
|2,543
|242
|21
|2
|Tippecanoe County, IN
|28,061
|53,118
|214
|406
|3
|Carroll County, IN
|21,581
|4,315
|345
|69
