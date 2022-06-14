This Is the County in the Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 187,018 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,679 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Greensboro-High Point, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Greensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Randolph County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 36,763 confirmed infections in Randolph County, or 25,716 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Randolph County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Greensboro area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 318 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Randolph County, compared to 261 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Greensboro-High Point metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Randolph County, NC 25,716 36,763 318 455 2 Rockingham County, NC 25,001 22,818 328 299 3 Guilford County, NC 24,339 127,437 234 1,227

