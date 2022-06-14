COVID-19: How Cases in the Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Sioux Falls, SD metro area consists of Minnehaha County, Lincoln County, Turner County, and one other county. As of June 12, there were 29,704.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Sioux Falls residents, 13.8% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Sioux Falls metro area, Minnehaha County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 12, there were 30,720.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Minnehaha County, the most of any county in Sioux Falls, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Turner County, there were 23,843.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Sioux Falls.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Sioux Falls metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.2%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents 43620 Sioux Falls, SD 259,348 77,039 29,704.9 718 276.8 39660 Rapid City, SD 138,402 40,622 29,350.7 411 297.0

