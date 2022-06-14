ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

This Is the County in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gA2sM4m00 There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, a total of 94,623 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,724 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Davenport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Mercer County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,218 confirmed infections in Mercer County, or 26,878 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Mercer County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Davenport area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 312 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Mercer County, compared to 275 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Mercer County, IL 26,878 4,218 312 49
2 Henry County, IL 26,660 13,187 245 121
3 Scott County, IA 24,645 42,461 230 397
4 Rock Island County, IL 23,925 34,757 333 484

