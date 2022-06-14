This Is the County in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Clarksville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, a total of 72,044 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,458 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Clarksville , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Clarksville metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Trigg County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,086 confirmed infections in Trigg County, or 28,486 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Trigg County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Clarksville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 314 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Trigg County, compared to 298 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Clarksville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Trigg County, KY 28,486 4,086 314 45 2 Montgomery County, TN 26,115 51,287 297 584 3 Christian County, KY 23,070 16,671 296 214

