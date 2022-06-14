This Is the County in the Rapid City, SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Rapid City metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 42,711 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,397 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rapid City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Rapid City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pennington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,456 confirmed infections in Pennington County, or 30,611 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pennington County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Rapid City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 317 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pennington County, compared to 301 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rapid City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Pennington County, SD 30,611 33,456 317 347 2 Meade County, SD 26,130 7,166 233 64 3 Custer County, SD 24,367 2,089 303 26

