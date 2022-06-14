This Is the County in the Dayton, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Dayton metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 195,118 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,309 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Dayton has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Dayton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Miami County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 26,249 confirmed infections in Miami County, or 25,047 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Miami County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Dayton area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 464 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Miami County, compared to 377 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dayton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Miami County, OH 25,047 26,249 464 486 2 Montgomery County, OH 24,460 130,136 381 2,026 3 Greene County, OH 23,360 38,733 309 513

