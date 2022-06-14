This Is the Parish in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 121,660 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,881 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lafayette, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Iberia Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,469 confirmed infections in Iberia Parish, or 25,408 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Iberia Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lafayette area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 362 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Iberia Parish, compared to 301 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Iberia Parish, LA 25,408 18,469 362 263 2 Lafayette Parish, LA 25,343 60,846 210 503 3 Vermilion Parish, LA 24,571 14,710 374 224 4 Acadia Parish, LA 24,242 15,168 470 294 5 St. Martin Parish, LA 23,194 12,467 353 190

