COVID-19: How Cases in the Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Sebring-Avon Park, FL metro area consists of just Highlands County. As of June 12, there were 24,136.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Sebring residents, 7.5% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Sebring-Avon Park metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Sebring-Avon Park, FL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents 33100 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 2,320,405 38,097.8 21,976 360.8 45220 Tallahassee, FL 382,197 117,346 30,703.0 1,063 278.1 29460 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 209,828 30,577.5 3,016 439.5 36740 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 721,716 28,765.4 6,621 263.9 27260 Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 416,644 27,710.2 5,299 352.4 15980 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 201,097 27,268.6 2,178 295.3 37860 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 132,953 27,230.7 1,937 396.7 23540 Gainesville, FL 323,799 86,936 26,848.8 936 289.1 37460 Panama City, FL 182,161 47,559 26,108.2 831 456.2 18880 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 70,683 25,981.0 904 332.3 45300 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 792,282 25,575.1 10,223 330.0 35840 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 199,220 24,787.6 3,083 383.6 36100 Ocala, FL 353,526 86,151 24,369.1 2,122 600.2 37340 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 142,624 24,359.1 2,126 363.1 42700 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 24,966 24,136.4 693 670.0 34940 Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 89,519 24,099.7 1,008 271.4 38940 Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 110,210 23,349.0 1,855 393.0 19660 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 146,928 22,734.1 2,360 365.2 42680 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 34,703 22,536.0 659 428.0 26140 Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 31,118 21,435.7 982 676.5 39460 Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 38,278 21,140.2 821 453.4 45540 The Villages, FL 125,044 23,459 18,760.6 583 466.2

