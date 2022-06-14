COVID-19: How Cases in the Stockton, CA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Stockton, CA metro area consists of just San Joaquin County. As of June 12, there were 24,931.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Stockton residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Stockton metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.4%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Stockton, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 68,077 37,673.8 941 520.7 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 56,528 37,512.5 447 296.6 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 139,016 30,096.7 1,494 323.4 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 44,785 28,813.1 372 239.3 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 244,830 27,582.1 2,338 263.4 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,254,161 27,500.7 14,166 310.6 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,625,727 27,364.8 38,964 294.1 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 73,316 27,015.8 825 304.0 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 264,267 26,842.2 2,766 280.9 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 857,511 25,859.2 5,308 160.1 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 140,032 25,779.4 1,662 306.0 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 185,141 24,931.4 2,242 301.9 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 41,420 24,015.9 349 202.4 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 193,282 22,812.5 1,506 177.7 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 98,653 22,762.1 740 170.7 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 96,916 21,787.2 693 155.8 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 60,486 21,436.4 484 171.5 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 94,609 21,413.0 453 102.5 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 37,687 21,029.3 565 315.3 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 29,150 20,877.6 143 102.4 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 480,671 20,754.5 4,217 182.1 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 55,194 20,146.6 264 96.4 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 385,663 19,401.1 2,420 121.7 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 96,283 19,265.4 491 98.2 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 879,262 18,702.4 5,072 107.9 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 41,454 18,357.3 427 189.1

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .