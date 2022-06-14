This Is the County in the Terre Haute, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 46,015 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,018 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Terre Haute , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Terre Haute metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Vigo County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 29,516 confirmed infections in Vigo County, or 27,408 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Vigo County than they are across all of the Terre Haute area, however. There have been a total of 386 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Vigo County, in line with 386 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Terre Haute metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Vigo County, IN 27,408 29,516 386 416 2 Vermillion County, IN 26,877 4,182 488 76 3 Clay County, IN 26,450 6,948 339 89 4 Sullivan County, IN 25,822 5,369 366 76

