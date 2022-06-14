This Is the County in the Billings, MT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Billings metropolitan area, located in Montana, a total of 45,979 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,193 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Billings is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Billings metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yellowstone County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 43,713 confirmed infections in Yellowstone County, or 27,699 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Yellowstone County than they are across all of the Billings area, however. There have been a total of 355 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yellowstone County, in line with 351 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Billings metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Yellowstone County, MT 27,699 43,713 355 561 2 Golden Valley County, MT 20,856 151 691 5 3 Carbon County, MT 20,055 2,115 266 28

