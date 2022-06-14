This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 423,434 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,512 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clark County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 94,989 confirmed infections in Clark County, or 20,411 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Clark County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Portland area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 177 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clark County, compared to 150 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Clark County, WA 20,411 94,989 177 823 2 Yamhill County, OR 18,313 19,013 215 223 3 Washington County, OR 16,832 97,933 105 609 4 Multnomah County, OR 16,731 133,625 154 1,226 5 Clackamas County, OR 16,715 67,829 159 644 6 Columbia County, OR 16,627 8,455 189 96 7 Skamania County, WA 13,683 1,590 103 12

