Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for June 14

The Bryan-College Station Public Library System is hoping to start a satellite neighborhood library at the Lake Walk development in Bryan with the help of the community and partnerships in the city. The satellite library would be in a vacant 2,371 square-foot building space between the POV Coffee House and...
Juneteenth festivities kicked off in Brazos County on Wednesday morning at the Lincoln Recreation Center with storyteller Toni Simmons’ presentation “Dancing for Freedom.”. The 20th annual celebration, which was put on as a partnership between the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum’s education department and the City...
Middle school and incoming high school freshmen from throughout the Brazos Valley and Houston area got hands-on experience this week in a hospital setting at Blinn College’s eighth annual Health Sciences Summer Camp. The three-day camp included instruction, demonstrations and simulations in the areas of nursing, emergency medical services,...
A Bryan man was arrested Thursday night after being involved in an altercation which ended in a shooting, police said. Dale Pendergraft, 39, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Former Bryan Police Department assistant chief Wayland Rawls was found not guilty by a Brazos County jury for a 2020 misdemeanor assault charge last week. A verdict was reached in under an hour after jury deliberations last Wednesday, according to attorneys Murray Newman and Cheryl Chapell, who represented Rawls. Over...
Janet Hadley said she jokes with her husband, Jerry, their restaurant in Bremond is the couple’s first home since they spend more time there than anywhere else. But after 31 years, Janet’s restaurant will be open for the final time on Saturday. The restaurant has become known for its hamburgers, self-described as "addictive."
State health officials reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Friday. The Department of State Health Services has reported 56,375 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. There were 19 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley...
Throwing a “horns down” gesture after singing the national anthem at the NCAA women’s softball championship cost a Texas A&M graduate the opportunity to perform at the College World Series next week, he said. Zac Collier, Texas A&M class of 2018, sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Texas...
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly a month had passed since Texas A&M sophomore pitcher Wyatt Tucker last pitched, but after a 28-day reprieve, the right-hander showed no rust as he blazed through three scoreless innings of relief in the 13-8 loss to Oklahoma on Friday in the College World Series.
The City of College Station could potentially house an Amazon Prime Air Drone Facility, which would allow Amazon products of a certain criteria to be delivered directly to people’s homes via drones. The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved rezoning at 400 Technology Parkway along Texas 6 near...
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett made the cut on the number Friday at the U.S. Open, holding together a 3-over-par 73 at The Country Club to advance to the weekend with a 3-over 143 total after the first two rounds. Bennett was one of four amateurs...
OMAHA, Neb. — After a 13-8 win over Texas A&M on Friday to open the 2022 College World Series, Oklahoma head baseball coach Skip Johnson summoned the memory of legendary Texas head coach Augie Garrido, under whom he served for nine seasons. “The world is a different world for...
The Texas A&M baseball team had a shot to enter the opening ceremony of the College World Series, but with a little less fanfare than expected. Lightning began to strike around Charles Schwab Field midway through the team entrances, forcing fans and players to take cover inside the stadium. The Aggies and the Texas baseball team were the only two to not get a firework framed entrance into the field, but sill marched in to the applause of a few Aggies in the stands.
Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel and wide receiver Mike Evans will be inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 2 during the 44th Annual Burgess Banquet. Manziel and Evans are part of the 2022 class announced by the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association on Wednesday that includes offensive tackle Luke Joeckel, baseball players Chuck McGuire and Mike Scanlin, former men’s basketball guard Bernard King, former swimmer Triian Aljand and recently retired A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair.
The Texas A&M women will be a host for the 2023 Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Kickoff Weekend from Jan. 27-30 with Florida, Arizona and Florida Atlantic in the field. The seventh-seeded Aggies earned the right to open at home by placing in the ITA’s 2022 final top 15 rankings. A&M will play Florida Atlantic and Florida will face Arizona in the opening-round matches. The winners will meet to see who advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships hosted by Washington.
OMAHA, Neb. — When the Texas A&M baseball team entered its locker room at Blue Bell Park earlier this week a note was at every locker. The letter was from Jeff Bernet, a member of the 1989 Southwest Conference championship team that's considered the program's best. That squad lost only seven games, starting 40-1, but the last two losses came at home in the regionals to LSU which advanced to the College World Series.
OMAHA, Neb. -- The elusive first win in Omaha since 1993 for the Texas A&M baseball team continued to be out of reach Friday, as the Aggies dropped their College World Series opener to Oklahoma 13-8. Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer faltered early without control of any of his off speed arsenal. The Sooners (43-22) jumped out to an 8-1 lead, thanks to a seven-run top of the second that was capped off by a three-run homer by Sooner catcher Jimmy Crooks.
OMAHA, Neb. — Texas A&M starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer never would have imagined he’d have the opportunity to pitch in the College World Series after last year’s tough season. The Aggies missed the Southeastern Conference tournament and head coach Rob Childress was let go. But on Friday,...
Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett will play the biggest round of his life Thursday when he tees off in the 122nd U.S. Open, but he’s treating it no different than 18 holes as a youth. Bennett, one of the nation’s top amateurs, qualified for the U.S. Open by shooting...
Comments / 0