This Is the County in the Peoria, IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 104,943 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,028 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Peoria is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Peoria metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Tazewell County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 39,226 confirmed infections in Tazewell County, or 29,306 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Tazewell County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Peoria area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 356 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Tazewell County, compared to 314 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Peoria metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Tazewell County, IL
|29,306
|39,226
|356
|476
|2
|Stark County, IL
|28,855
|1,587
|600
|33
|3
|Woodford County, IL
|28,083
|10,901
|289
|112
|4
|Peoria County, IL
|27,302
|50,362
|284
|524
|5
|Marshall County, IL
|24,309
|2,867
|263
|31
