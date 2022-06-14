This Is the County in the Peoria, IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 104,943 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,028 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Peoria is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Peoria metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Tazewell County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 39,226 confirmed infections in Tazewell County, or 29,306 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Tazewell County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Peoria area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 356 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Tazewell County, compared to 314 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Peoria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Tazewell County, IL 29,306 39,226 356 476 2 Stark County, IL 28,855 1,587 600 33 3 Woodford County, IL 28,083 10,901 289 112 4 Peoria County, IL 27,302 50,362 284 524 5 Marshall County, IL 24,309 2,867 263 31

