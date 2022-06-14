This Is the County in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 104,712 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,761 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Gulfport metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Harrison County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 54,609 confirmed infections in Harrison County, or 26,951 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Harrison County than they are across all of the Gulfport area, however. There have been a total of 329 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Harrison County, in line with 328 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Harrison County, MS 26,951 54,609 329 666 2 Hancock County, MS 26,791 12,499 326 152 3 Jackson County, MS 26,479 37,604 327 464

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .