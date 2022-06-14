This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,804,641 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,874 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Kaufman County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 36,117 confirmed infections in Kaufman County, or 30,373 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Kaufman County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Dallas area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 451 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Kaufman County, compared to 263 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Kaufman County, TX 30,373 36,117 451 536 2 Ellis County, TX 29,463 49,744 346 584 3 Rockwall County, TX 29,061 27,213 285 267 4 Tarrant County, TX 28,503 575,750 294 5,941 5 Johnson County, TX 27,113 44,323 451 737 6 Parker County, TX 27,113 35,193 347 450 7 Wise County, TX 26,598 17,193 418 270 8 Somervell County, TX 24,271 2,122 412 36 9 Hood County, TX 23,852 13,572 482 274 10 Collin County, TX 23,414 221,107 160 1,509 11 Denton County, TX 22,771 183,773 168 1,356 12 Dallas County, TX 22,523 582,575 262 6,782 13 Hunt County, TX 17,318 15,959 394 363

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .