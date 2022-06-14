This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,804,641 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,874 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Kaufman County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 36,117 confirmed infections in Kaufman County, or 30,373 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Kaufman County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Dallas area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 451 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Kaufman County, compared to 263 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Kaufman County, TX
|30,373
|36,117
|451
|536
|2
|Ellis County, TX
|29,463
|49,744
|346
|584
|3
|Rockwall County, TX
|29,061
|27,213
|285
|267
|4
|Tarrant County, TX
|28,503
|575,750
|294
|5,941
|5
|Johnson County, TX
|27,113
|44,323
|451
|737
|6
|Parker County, TX
|27,113
|35,193
|347
|450
|7
|Wise County, TX
|26,598
|17,193
|418
|270
|8
|Somervell County, TX
|24,271
|2,122
|412
|36
|9
|Hood County, TX
|23,852
|13,572
|482
|274
|10
|Collin County, TX
|23,414
|221,107
|160
|1,509
|11
|Denton County, TX
|22,771
|183,773
|168
|1,356
|12
|Dallas County, TX
|22,523
|582,575
|262
|6,782
|13
|Hunt County, TX
|17,318
|15,959
|394
|363
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
Comments / 0